Film about deaf Kurdish boy wins Geneva film award

KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI

The 22nd International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) awarded its Grand Prize to Edward Lovelace's Name Me Lawand.

2 minutes

This film recounts the exile of a young deaf Kurd who discovers the ability to communicate and open up to others.

“From the point of view of the politics of disability, this film is progressive and poignant,” noted the jury in a statement released on Saturday. It is “a tribute to all children who face the unimaginable”.

The Geneva Grand Prix is endowed with CHF10,000 ($11,305).

The Gilda Viera de Mello Prize (CHF5,000) was awarded to the Palestinian film Life is Beautiful by Mohamed Jabaly. The jury noted this work shows “the violence of borders, but also the solidarity and determination of an individual to lead a dignified existence”.

In the fiction section, two works tied for the Grand Prix (CHF10,000): The Cage is Looking for a Bird by Malika Musaeva, which presents a subtle portrait of a woman, and The Settlers by Felipe Galves, which invites us to question our relationship with the world and with history.

The World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) Prize, endowed with CHF5,000 francs, went to Jialing Zhang for Total Trust. The filmmaker depicts “the persecution of Chinese human rights defenders and exposes the use of advanced technological surveillance tools to tightly control the lives of millions of people”.

The 10-day festival came to a close on Sunday evening and drew 30,000 people.

