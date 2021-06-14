Geneva voters turn down ‘City of Music’ project

The plans for Geneva's City of Music project, which would have been located on the corner of the Place des Nations Square, opposite the European headquarters of the United Nations. Fondation pour la Cité de la Musique de Genève

Voters on Sunday narrowly rejected plans to build a new concert hall complex in the heart of so-called International Geneva.

This content was published on June 14, 2021 - 11:10

RTS/sb

In all, 50.86% of Geneva voters rejected the plans for the “Cité de la Musique” project. Opposition had come from a coalition of left and right-wing parties, heritage defenders and independent artists, who joined forces to launch a referendum against the project.

The initiative had divided the local artistic community. Critics had denounced what they saw as an over-the-top project funded by the private sector. Other were unhappy that trees would have been cut down and a historic villa would have been demolished to make way for the new building.

Plans for the music complex featured a stunning glass building housing three concert halls, including a 1,600-seater octagonal-shaped philharmonic hall. Classrooms, a library, a restaurant and public parks were also planned.

The total project, estimated at CHF300 million ($254 million), would have been financed entirely from private funds coming mainly from the Hans Wilsdorf foundation. The organisers had negotiated with the United Nations and the canton of Geneva, which owns the site next to the Place des Nations.

The building would have been home to the Orchestra de la Suisse Romande [Orchestra for French-speaking Switzerland] and the Geneva Music School Orchestra, which are currently scattered across the city.

Sunday’s vote is not completely binding, however, as the canton has the last word on local urban development.