Patent Ochsner to become first Swiss band on MTV Unplugged

Patent Ochsner with their lifetime achievement awards in February Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan – and now Patent Ochsner. The Bernese band, which sings in dialect, will be the first Swiss act to perform on MTV Unplugged, televised concerts where musicians play acoustic instruments.

This content was published on June 8, 2021 - 11:08

Keystone-SDA/ts

This project opens up a “wonderfully comprehensive and broad field” for the band, frontman Büne Huber said in a statement on Tuesday. He said the rehearsals were both “a lively step into the distance” and “a coming home”.

No further information, such as surprise guests, has been revealed. What is certain, however, is that the recordings will take place at the Casino Bern in October. In addition, a live album and a concert film will be released in February 2022.

On June 21 the band will play at a test concert with 500 people at the Bierhübeli concert venue in the Swiss capital.

Patent Ochsner, whose music covers pop, rock and blues, celebrate their 30th stage anniversary this year. Earlier this year they were given a lifetime achievement award at the Swiss Music Awards.

Their most famous hit, the Beatles-esque W Nuss vo Bümpliz from 1996, tells the story of a W Nuss from Bümpliz, a district in western Bern. W Nuss is pronounced “Venus” in German, but beyond that Huber has never clarified the meaning of the song or its inspiration. Here it is, with lyrics in Bernese German.