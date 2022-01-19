Swiss archeologists dig up youngest Roman amphitheatre

It is the third Roman amphitheatre discovered in the area on the Rhine river outside the city of Basel. ag.ch/Departement Bildung, Kultur und Sport

Experts have found the remains of another ancient Roman amphitheatre in northern Switzerland.

This content was published on January 19, 2022 - 18:02

swissinfo.ch/urs

The ruins – an oval shaped wall of 50 metres in length and 40 metres width – dates back to the 4th century and were discovered during construction works last month, the archeological serviceExternal link of canton Aargau said.

The site along the Rhine river has been known as the Augusta Raurica garrison at the northern border of the Roman Empire.

The town, now called Kaiseraugst, is some 11km east of the city of Basel and is close to the border with Germany.

The stones and imprints of wooden posts are part of an amphitheatre, which was situated next to a quarry and a fort, the archeological service announced on Wednesday.

It is the youngest Roman amphitheatre found so far, according to experts.

It is the third such arena in Augusta Raurica, one of the most important Roman sites in Switzerland.

“The monument highlights the importance of the garrison during the early centuries AD,” a statement said.

So far, eight ancient Roman amphitheatres have been found in Switzerland. It’s believed that they were used mainly for gladiator combats, chariot races and animal slaying.