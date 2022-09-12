Swiss culture bailed out to the tune of CHF500m during pandemic

Orchestras, choirs and amateur dramatics groups were also threatened by the pandemic. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Swiss cultural sector received more than half a billion francs from the federal and cantonal authorities to help it cope with the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The largest portion of the bailout (CHF447.9 million, $468 million) was given to companies and workers as compensation for lost work, the culture ministry said on Monday.

Further funds were handed out to professionals in the shape of hardship payments and to support local amateur cultural groups that were in danger of dissolving. The state received 7,000 requests for financial support from local bands, choirs and amateur dramatics groups.

In addition, CHF58 million was used to help digital projects get off the ground, which will give cultural projects greater reach to audiences even when there are difficulties organizing personal gatherings.

“The pandemic highlighted the precarious situation of cultural workers, especially freelancers, who often find themselves in atypical work situations,” said the culture ministry.

“The music scene was particularly affected, followed by the performing and visual arts. Improving the working situation of cultural workers will be a focus of upcoming cultural activities.”

The calculations are based on financial support given between March 2020 and the end of 2021.





