Ten secret Swiss places to visit

Why set off for distant shores when there is so much to discover on your doorstep? Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, has selected ten magical and not-so-well-known places in Switzerland. We presented five yesterday and present the final five today.

3 minutes

6. The world enclosed in a garden

With his passion for gardening and his architectural flair, Arthur Scherrer transformed the former vineyard terraces and chestnut groves into a cultural “wonder garden” with a Siamese teahouse and an Egyptian temple tvsvizzera

Visiting the Scherrer Park in Morcote, Ticino, is like taking a trip around the world in a few hours. The merchant and traveller Hermann Arthur Scherrer created it between 1930 and 1956, having all kinds of buildings from different cultures built, for example the Egyptian temple of Nefertiti, in miniature. Gushing fountains, sculptures, plants from all over the world and a phenomenal view of Lake Lugano make the park a garden of wonders where a visit is a must.

7. On the trail of the Lake Biel/Bienne pile-dwellers

Since the middle of the 19th century, archaeologists have been examining the finds in the Fraubrunnenhaus. The artefacts from the pile-dwelling period have been on display ever since Bodo Frick

In Twann, on the shores of Lake Biel/Bienne, just a few kilometres from the more famous Latenium in Neuchâtel, there is a small museum where you can immerse yourself in 5,000 years of history. The Pile Dwelling Museum, housed in the historic Fraubrunnenhaus, has been in existence since 1930 and houses an extraordinary collection of artefacts from the period, illustrating the impressive archaeological heritage of the Three Lakes region.

8. In the shade of Switzerland’s oldest oaks

Off into the shade: it’s great to linger under the oak trees at Wildenstein Castle Hanna Girard

The oldest oak forest in Switzerland is located on a hill not far from Wildenstein Castle. Oaks were planted in this region of Basel over 500 years ago. The grove is a remnant of the agriculture that was practised in the Middle Ages. Pigs and cows grazed under the trees and the wood was used for furniture and construction. Today, the oak grove is protected and represents a window into a bygone era. Rare orchids grow in the shade of the trees and special bird species live in the branches.

9. Refreshments in the canteen of cultures

Colourful programme: Spending an evening in the “Wydekantine” is a pleasure. Patrick Tschan

Where once stood the steelworks in Dornach, canton Solothurn, there is now a large, almost unused industrial site on the banks of the River Birs. What was once the workers’ canteen has become a cultural centre. A canteen whose motto is ‘For everyone and everything’. As a result, the programme at the Wydekantine is very varied, ranging from readings by important authors to musical groups or Sunday brunch.

10. A trip to the Carriage Museum

Alternative programme in case of bad weather: Toni Meier’s carriage collection is well worth a visit Stefan Ulrich

Handicrafts and car bodies are Toni Meier’s passion. The now 81-year-old opened a car paint shop in Oberrohrdorf, canton Aargau, which also included a bodywork and tinwork business. He always drove carriages and restored several during his career. Over time, he amassed a large collection of carriages and accessories of all kinds. In his museum, it is possible to learn about a trade that no longer exists today. However, the transport problems of the past and present are similar: pollution and accidents.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts