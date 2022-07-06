US film stars to shine on Swiss film festival of Locarno
An action thriller with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock is to kick off this year’s Locarno Film Festival.This content was published on July 6, 2022 - 14:56
Bullet Train by David Leitch is one of 17 films to be screened on Locarno’s 8,000-seat open air Piazza Grande arena in the southern Swiss town.
Other world premieres are the Belgian-Swiss production Last Dance by Delphine Lehericey and Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Sing, based on a novel by US author Delia Owens.
Presenting the line-up for the festival on Wednesday, artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said the 75th edition of the Locarno film event remained true to its vocation of freedom and wanted to offer a place to discover and debate film in all its forms.
“With a gaze always looking firmly to the future,” he said.
A special retrospective honours Douglas Sirk, the German director best known for his Hollywood melodramas from the 1950s.
Laurie Anderson, an American avant-garde artist, composer and musician, will receive a special award in Locarno.
The ten-day festivalExternal link gets underway on August 3 in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland. It’s among the top four film events in Europe.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.