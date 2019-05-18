This content was published on May 18, 2019 2:48 PM

The new building was constructed according to principles of sustainability, the foreign ministry says. (Keystone/Yonhap)

The state secretary in the Swiss foreign ministry, Pascale Baeriswyl, has held talks with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, focusing on bilateral ties and international issues.

On the agenda was an air transport agreement, cooperation in education, research and innovation as well as double taxation issues, according to a foreign ministry statementexternal link.

The talks on Friday included a review of the multilateral cooperation on climate change and human rights policy, as well as the situation on the Korean peninsula, notably Switzerland's long-standing involvement in the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commissionexternal link at the border with North Korea.

Baeriswyl also took part in the inauguration of the new Swiss embassy in the South Korean capital.

Switzerland and South Korea have concluded free trade accords and agreements on scientific cooperation since 2006.

The trade volume between the two countries exceeded CHF4 billion ($4 billion) for the first time in 2018, the ministry said.



Korean border A tour of the DMZ with a Swiss guard A look at key patrol points and locations, accompanied by the so-called "noise war" between North Korean propaganda and attempts to drown it out. By Gunilla von Hall

swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram