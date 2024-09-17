Fribourg university opens centre for food science

The University of Fribourg, which will be welcoming some 10,000 students at the start of the new academic year, is creating a centre dedicated to food science.

This is a field in which the Swiss canton wants to make its mark. The entity is the result of pooling the knowledge of its five faculties.

The FRIC (Food Research and Innovation Centre) will be inaugurated on October 2. Thanks to its strong food industry and agricultural tradition, the canton of Fribourg is the “ideal” place to conduct research in this field, said university Rector Katharina Fromm on Tuesday, who took up her post on February 1.

The Centre will cover food production and processing, marketing, consumption and the influence of food on physical and mental health, with an interdisciplinary approach. In addition to the natural sciences and medicine, psychology, law, communication, marketing and ethics will also be involved.

FRIC is also aiming for recognition as a national research cluster.

