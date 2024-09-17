Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

Fribourg university opens centre for food science

A university center for food science in Fribourg
A university center for food science in Fribourg Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Fribourg university opens centre for food science
Listening: Fribourg university opens centre for food science

The University of Fribourg, which will be welcoming some 10,000 students at the start of the new academic year, is creating a centre dedicated to food science.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is a field in which the Swiss canton wants to make its mark. The entity is the result of pooling the knowledge of its five faculties.

The FRIC (Food Research and Innovation Centre) will be inaugurated on October 2. Thanks to its strong food industry and agricultural tradition, the canton of Fribourg is the “ideal” place to conduct research in this field, said university Rector Katharina Fromm on Tuesday, who took up her post on February 1.

+ Read how cosmetic pesticides are making it into your apples

The Centre will cover food production and processing, marketing, consumption and the influence of food on physical and mental health, with an interdisciplinary approach. In addition to the natural sciences and medicine, psychology, law, communication, marketing and ethics will also be involved.

FRIC is also aiming for recognition as a national research cluster.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR