Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

Girls in female-dominated classes earn more later on

Girls in female-dominated school classes earn more later on
Girls in female-dominated school classes earn more later on Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Girls in female-dominated classes earn more later on
Listening: Girls in female-dominated classes earn more later on

Women earn more if, as children, they went to school in female-dominated classes, according to a study by the universities of Basel and Durham with data from 750,000 schoolchildren.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The social environment has a major influence on a person’s career and salary from an early age. Girls in more female classes have better grades and are more likely to pursue career paths that are considered “typically male”, the University of Basel said on Thursday. At the age of 30, women from school classes with a 55% share of girls earn $350 (CHF305) more per year than women from classes with a 45% share of girls.

This means a reduction in the gender pay gap of 2.7%. The women not only earn more because they work in industries where wages are generally higher, they also earn more within the industry than women from a different school environment, the report continued.

+ Switzerland leads the way in the fight against ‘unexplained’ wage gaps  

The study published in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy suspects that the network effect could play a role in this. According to the study, girls from female-dominated classes often attend the same secondary schools and universities and thus benefit from long-term contacts that can be of benefit to them in their professional lives. The researchers also suspect that there is less violence and different rivalry behaviour in female-dominated classes.

According to the study, a negative effect in terms of later income can be observed in boys from a proportion of 55% girls.

The data for the study was taken from 750,000 pupils between the ages of six and 16 who completed compulsory schooling in Sweden between 1989 and 2002.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss airport

More

SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

This content was published on The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has once again extended its flight ban to Israel.

Read more: SWISS extends flight ban to Tel Aviv

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR