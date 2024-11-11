Switzerland opens competence centre for scientific integrity

The Swiss University Conference has agreed to establish a Competence Centre for Research Integrity in Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz erhält Kompetenzzentrum für wissenschaftliche Integrität Original Read more: Schweiz erhält Kompetenzzentrum für wissenschaftliche Integrität

From 2026, the competence centre will advise Swiss universities on scientific integrity, best practices and international developments. The centre is also a reporting and advisory office for misconduct related to scientific integrity.

The Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that it would ensure existing specialist units at universities and compliance are linked up with the Code of Academic Integrity.

The competence centre will have an advisory role, but no investigative or sanctioning function. Any measures taken against misconduct by researchers will remain the responsibility of the universities, the statement continued. Data on compliance with scientific integrity and a comprehensive overview of the situation in Switzerland will be collected. This will then enable an international comparison.

Compliance with the rules of scientific integrity is an internationally recognised quality feature for research locations. Scientific integrity guarantees the reliability of research results, the careful collection of data and the responsibility of authors of scientific publications.

As early as 2021, the University Conference issued a code on scientific integrity that meets international standards and is widely used in scientific circles.

