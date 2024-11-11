Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

Switzerland opens competence centre for scientific integrity

Switzerland receives competence center for scientific integrity
Switzerland receives competence center for scientific integrity Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland opens competence centre for scientific integrity
Listening: Switzerland opens competence centre for scientific integrity

The Swiss University Conference has agreed to establish a Competence Centre for Research Integrity in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

From 2026, the competence centre will advise Swiss universities on scientific integrity, best practices and international developments. The centre is also a reporting and advisory office for misconduct related to scientific integrity.

The Swiss Academies of Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that it would ensure existing specialist units at universities and compliance are linked up with the Code of Academic Integrity.

The competence centre will have an advisory role, but no investigative or sanctioning function. Any measures taken against misconduct by researchers will remain the responsibility of the universities, the statement continued. Data on compliance with scientific integrity and a comprehensive overview of the situation in Switzerland will be collected. This will then enable an international comparison.

More
Opinion

More

No room for discrimination or harassment

This content was published on Discrimination and harassment violate scientific integrity – but the damage they do goes beyond that, says Eawag director Janet Hering.

Read more: No room for discrimination or harassment

Compliance with the rules of scientific integrity is an internationally recognised quality feature for research locations. Scientific integrity guarantees the reliability of research results, the careful collection of data and the responsibility of authors of scientific publications.

As early as 2021, the University Conference issued a code on scientific integrity that meets international standards and is widely used in scientific circles.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Steel cuts 800 jobs

More

Swiss Steel to cut 800 jobs

This content was published on Steelmaker Swiss Steel Group is cutting 800 full-time jobs in Switzerland and abroad.

Read more: Swiss Steel to cut 800 jobs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR