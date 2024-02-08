Fake erectile dysfunction drugs dominate illegal medicaments

Nearly half of illegal drugs imports in Switzerland originate from India. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Erection enhancers are the most frequently illegally imported medicines to Switzerland, followed by sleeping pills and sedatives.

This content was published on February 8, 2024 - 14:12

Keystone-SDA

Almost half of the illegal imports come from India. Swissmedic warns of health risks, especially when ordering online.

+ Indian versions of Viagra flood Swiss market

These “medications” imported from abroad often contain no or incorrectly declared active ingredients, as the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The authority regularly warns against purchasing medicines from questionable sources - especially from online shops - as this could endanger your health and support criminal networks. In addition, the safe use of prescription medications requires personal specialist advice beforehand.

Of the 6,659 illegal drug imports that the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security seized last year on behalf of Swissmedic, almost 3,000 came from India, as the federal government said in a statement on Thursday. However, the shipping and manufacturing countries of the illegal products are constantly changing.

The simplified procedure was used for 90% of the seized illegal pharmaceutical shipments. It allows Swissmedic and customs to withdraw certain preparations and active ingredients, especially illegal erection enhancers, slimming aids and psychotropic drugs, from circulation and destroy them in order to protect the health of those who ordered them.

The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security conducted nine criminal proceedings and filed 263 reports with the cantonal authorities regarding illegal imports of drugs containing narcotics.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative