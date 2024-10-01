Vote initiative seeks to reduce EU influence on Swiss economic affairs
A newly-launched Swiss popular initiative is calling for an independent Swiss economic policy to replace “passive” adoption of European Union directives. Concretely, the initiative demands that Swiss voters and cantons have the right to approve or reject future bilateral treaties with the EU.
Kompass-Initiative will Mitsprache über EU-Verträge an Urne sichern
The committee wrote that Switzerland as a business location can only be sustainably strengthened with an independent economic policy. Switzerland must be able to choose its trading partners freely. A “monopoly relationship with the EU” must be prevented.
The popular initiative “For a direct-democratic and competitive Switzerland – no passive EU membership (Compass Initiative)” is backed by entrepreneurs. Members of parliament, skiing legend Bernhard Russi, SRF’s Kurt Aeschbacher and Nebelspalter editor-in-chief and publisher Markus Somm are also involved.
The initiative will be launched on Tuesday (October 1). The committee has one and a half years to collect the 100,000 signatures required for the initiative to be launched.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
