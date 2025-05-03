More Swiss soldiers involved in accidents during training in Austria

The Swiss army has reported various accidents involving Swiss soldiers during the exercise “TRIAS 25”, which is being carried out in Allentsteig (Austria) together with German and Austrian troops. Some have led to hospitalisations.

Two soldiers ended up in hospital after inhaling smoke from a fire and a third was injured in a car accident.

The two soldiers tried to extinguish a forest fire that broke out in the training area on Wednesday, army spokesman Mathias Volken told the Keystone-ATS news agency, confirming reports by Blick.ch and 20minuten.ch.

They assisted the firefighters from the military training centre in the extinguishing operations on their own initiative. Afterwards they experienced headaches. They were first rescued by medical staff and then taken to hospital for further investigations. They were able to leave the hospital.

Citing a statement by the local police, the Austrian news agency Apa also reported a traffic accident. On Friday morning, a military vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Swiss soldier collided at an intersection with a private car driven by a 19-year-old local woman.

Due to the force of the collision, both vehicles were thrown off the road and came to rest on their sides. The two occupants were injured. The 19-year-old girl was freed from the car by the fire brigade and transported to Krems University Hospital.

On the night of 29-30 April, a much more serious accident had occurred: during a training exercise, an armoured car had crushed the right limb of a 19-year-old who was lying in a sleeping bag. The injured man was hospitalised and will return to Switzerland as soon as it is possible to transport him. Military justice has launched an investigation.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

