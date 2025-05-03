The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

More Swiss soldiers involved in accidents during training in Austria

Exercise in Austria: more accidents involving Swiss people
Exercise in Austria: more accidents involving Swiss people Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More Swiss soldiers involved in accidents during training in Austria
Listening: More Swiss soldiers involved in accidents during training in Austria

The Swiss army has reported various accidents involving Swiss soldiers during the exercise “TRIAS 25”, which is being carried out in Allentsteig (Austria) together with German and Austrian troops. Some have led to hospitalisations.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Two soldiers ended up in hospital after inhaling smoke from a fire and a third was injured in a car accident.

The two soldiers tried to extinguish a forest fire that broke out in the training area on Wednesday, army spokesman Mathias Volken told the Keystone-ATS news agency, confirming reports by Blick.ch and 20minuten.ch.

They assisted the firefighters from the military training centre in the extinguishing operations on their own initiative. Afterwards they experienced headaches. They were first rescued by medical staff and then taken to hospital for further investigations. They were able to leave the hospital.

More

Citing a statement by the local police, the Austrian news agency Apa also reported a traffic accident. On Friday morning, a military vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Swiss soldier collided at an intersection with a private car driven by a 19-year-old local woman.

Due to the force of the collision, both vehicles were thrown off the road and came to rest on their sides. The two occupants were injured. The 19-year-old girl was freed from the car by the fire brigade and transported to Krems University Hospital.

On the night of 29-30 April, a much more serious accident had occurred: during a training exercise, an armoured car had crushed the right limb of a 19-year-old who was lying in a sleeping bag. The injured man was hospitalised and will return to Switzerland as soon as it is possible to transport him. Military justice has launched an investigation.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Buying a house in Switzerland is getting more expensive, +4% in one year

More

Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

This content was published on The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months.

Read more: Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR