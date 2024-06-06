Macron to attend Swiss Ukraine peace conference

French President Emmanuel Macron and his delegation will be one of more than 80 delegations from all over the world at the conference. The Associated Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the Ukraine peace summit on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland.

The news was announced on Wednesday by the Elysée Palace in Paris, Macron’s official residence. The event is taking place at the Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she would be attending the event, dashing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes that US President Joe Biden would attend.

More than 80 delegations from all over the world have now confirmed their participation in the conference, according to the Swiss foreign ministry. These include the European Union, the Council of Europe, India, Germany, Italy, Canada, Spain, Poland, Moldova, Ireland, Iceland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Sweden, Luxembourg and Cape Verde.

The foreign ministry will publish the final list of participating states shortly before the start of the conference.

China, an important partner of Russia, has declined to attend, as Beijing feels the conference will be difficult without Russia’s participation.

