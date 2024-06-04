Swiss Senate rejects special fund for army and Ukraine

There will be no CHF15 billion ($17 billion) special fund for the army and reconstruction in Ukraine. The Senate has clearly rejected a motion by its security policy committee.
The security policy committee of the Senate had proposed the special legal fund in a motion. The Senate voted against it on Monday by 28 votes to 15, with two abstentions. The motion is therefore off the table.
The fund was intended to cover the army’s additional financial requirements between 2025 and 2030 with CHF10.1 billion. CHF5 billion should have been used for reconstruction aid in Ukraine. The no vote comes as no surprise, as the idea had been criticized from several sides in recent weeks.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
