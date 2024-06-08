Swiss condemn aggression against Danish prime minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten by a man in the centre of Copenhagen on Friday evening. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

On Saturday, Swiss President Viola Amherd expressed her shock at the attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Switzerland condemns all acts of violence,” Amherd wrote on social media network X. “We send our support to the Prime Minister and wish her a swift recovery.”

Mette Frederiksen was beaten by a man in the centre of Copenhagen on Friday evening. The 46-year-old suffered a “slight whiplash injury” in the attack, her office said on Saturday. Frederiksen was “shocked by the incident”. The suspect has been arrested. European Union leaders also condemned the attack.

