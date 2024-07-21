Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss humanitarian office in Kabul to reopen in autumn

Taliban soldier
EPA/SAMIULLHA POPALZAI

The humanitarian office in Afghanistan's capital was closed three years ago after the Taliban came to power.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Originally planned for the summer, the reopening has been delayed due to technical, logistical and operational issues. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday that the complete outfitting will be carried out with great care and the planning will be continuously adapted to the circumstances.

Four members of the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit will staff the office. The team will be responsible for implementing, supporting and monitoring the projects financed by the SDC in Afghanistan. The reinstalled office will also liaise with Taliban representatives at a “technical level” where necessary for the implementation of the projects.

Meanwhile, the Swiss embassy in neighbouring Pakistan remains responsible for consular services and diplomatic contacts. The Swiss government closed the humanitarian office in Kabul and evacuated its staff after the Taliban took power again in August 2021. Since then, the team has been working from the Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

The SDC’s projects help to protect human rights and meet basic needs, according to the organisation’s website. According to the SDC, Switzerland contributed CHF30 million to alleviating the humanitarian needs of the Afghan population last year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR