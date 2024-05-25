Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024

Asylum centres are short of 2,400 beds. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans expects a 10% increase in the number of refugees entering the Alpine state in 2024. That corresponds to 3,000 more people than last year who need accommodating in federal asylum centres.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

More asylum seekers will arrive in the autumn and winter, said the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) in the Saturday Review aired by Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

+ How welcoming is Switzerland for refugees?

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), there is a shortage of 2,400 beds in Switzerland to accommodate them.

To cover the increasing capacities, the authorities are in contact with the army and the cantons for further cooperation.

The cantons will receive money to provide accommodation such as civil defence facilities. However, some of these facilities still need to be brought up to scratch. SEM is constantly looking for new accommodation options.

Jans hopes that parliament will approve the supplementary credit so that more money is available for the asylum infrastructure.

Without additional financial resources, it will not be possible to provide more civil protection centres and even more applicants will have to be deported to the cantons, which in turn would cause more problems.

More

More What is your opinion of Switzerland’s asylum system? This content was published on Which political responses are needed in face of recent refugee arrivals? Join the discussion. Read more: What is your opinion of Switzerland’s asylum system?

In this case, the cantons would have to take over the asylum procedures from the federal government earlier. This would make the asylum decision even slower and more expensive, says Jans.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe