Foreign affairs

Switzerland to take part in NATO crisis management exercise in 2025

NATO headquarters Brussels
During the exercise, Switzerland will play the role of a neutral state. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Switzerland will take part in a crisis management exercise organised by the NATO military alliance, the government announced. The exercise will take place in spring 2025. No troops will be involved.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Participation in the exercise is compatible with the obligations of neutrality, the Federal Council (executive body) announced on Wednesday. Several federal offices are planning to take part.

Switzerland will play the role of a neutral state in the fictitious exercise scenario, it said. It will decide for itself which aspects of crisis management it wishes to practise.

+ John Bolton insists Switzerland should join NATO

According to the information provided, Switzerland already took part in similar exercises in 2001, 2005, 2008 and 2010.

