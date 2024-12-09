Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Syrians in Switzerland celebrate ousting of Assad

Happy Syrians
People gather in London on Sunday following the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's government. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Syrian exile community in Switzerland has reacted with joy to the fall of the Assad regime. A spontaneous rally was planned for late Sunday afternoon at the railway station square in Bern.

People in the Syrian exile community had been following the events of the past few days closely. They are “incredibly happy” about the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad, said Therese Junker, co-president of the Syria-Switzerland Association, when asked by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

+ Fall of Assad: Switzerland calls for reconciliation in Syria

Naturally, some people are already thinking about what this means for their residence status in Switzerland, she said. In addition, despite all the joy, it is unclear how the political situation in Syria will develop, as the situation remains complex. However, everyone hoped that things would remain peaceful, she said.

The Syria-Switzerland association was founded in 2019 and is committed to the integration of refugees in Switzerland. The association also organises cultural events to facilitate exchanges and encounters between refugees and locals. According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 28,000 Syrian nationals were living in Switzerland at the end of 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

