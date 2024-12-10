Sixteen-day Swiss campaign against gender-based violence ends
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Sixteen-day Swiss campaign against gender-based violence ends
A16-day Swiss campaign against gender-based violence came to an end on Tuesday. Several hundred organisations mobilised across Switzerland during this period, after starting with a mobilisation attended by 10,000 people.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les 16 jours contre les violences envers les femmes s’achèvent
Original
“More than 300 organisations and as many events punctuated these 16 days throughout Switzerland,” said the feminist NGO Frieda in a press release, describing the prevention of gender violence as a “societal emergency”.
It pointed out that a woman is killed every two weeks by her partner or ex-partner, and that 49,055 consultations were recorded in victim support centres in 2023. “This rising figure reflects only part of the reality,” it said, as many victims do not seek help, held back by the fear of stigmatisation or the lack of accessible structures.
The organisation is therefore calling for better funding of support structures, training for professionals and volunteers, awareness-raising among legal authorities and the media, and recognition of the urgent need to act by making gender-based violence a political priority. Statistics also need to become more reliable, thanks to proper data collection, it said.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
Switzerland jostles to attract mobile millionaires
Rare Roman coin auctioned for almost CHF2 million in Geneva
This content was published on
A rare Roman coin with a portrait of Brutus, the assassin of Julius Caesar, was sold at a Geneva auction on Monday for CHF1.89 million ($2.15 million), according to the organiser of the sale.
Swiss Senate approves federal budget without opposition
This content was published on
The Swiss army will receive an additional CHF530 million in 2025, and no cuts will be made to direct payments for agriculture. What is unclear is how much will be saved on foreign aid.
Swiss suspend decisions on asylum-seekers from Syria
This content was published on
Asylum procedures and decisions for asylum-seekers from Syria will be suspended with immediate effect until the situation can be reassessed, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said.
This content was published on
Potentially toxic arsenic compounds can form in the human body when seafood is consumed. This is caused by arsenobetaine, which is often found in seafood. It can be converted into partially toxic substances by intestinal bacteria.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.