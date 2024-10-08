Vigils held in Swiss cities for October 7 attack victims

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Tribute in Zurich to the victims of the Hamas attack in Israel
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Hundreds of people gathered in Zurich and Basel on Monday evening to mark the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The crowd paid tribute to the victims and hostages by lighting candles and waving Israeli flags.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Part of the ceremony took place at the community centre of Zurich’s Jewish Community of Worship (ICZ), with speeches by ICZ president Jacques Lande and various Swiss parliamentarians. According to the organisers, around 600 people attended.

The commemorative event was organized by the Swiss-Israeli Association, the Œuvres d’Israël Suisse working group and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities.

In Basel, around 200 people gathered in the market square on Monday evening for a silent commemoration. The vigil took place in front of a large sheet of paper bearing the names of those killed and abducted. The vigil took place without any security incidents. Police were present in the market square with patrol cars.

+ Swiss president remembers victims of October 7 attacks

Similar ceremonies took place on Sunday evening at the Bern synagogue and in front of the UN headquarters in Geneva.

One year ago, on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists killed over 1,200 people in Israel. This terrorist act triggered the Gaza war, during which, according to Hamas-controlled health authorities, 42,000 Palestinians have been killed to date.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

