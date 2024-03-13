How we work: comment moderation
Series How we work, Episode 7:
Are comments censored at SWI swissinfo.ch? How do we moderate contributions? And what are the challenges? Thair Alsaadi, journalist and distribution specialist in the Arabic editorial team, answers your questions about comment moderation.
You ask, we answer: In our video series “How we work”, various SWI swissinfo.ch employees answer your questions. This video is about comment moderation and why your contributions are also important to us.
Do you have a question about our work? Send us an email: english@swissinfo.ch
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.