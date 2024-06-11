Geneva Conventions turn 75: are they still effective?

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which aimed to protect people affected by armed conflict. But how relevant are these, and international law in general, especially for younger generations?

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

With war raging across the world, host Imogen Foulkes held a special edition of our Inside Geneva podcast at the Geneva Graduate Institute to understand whether international law is still alive.

She spoke to Andrew Clapham, Professor of International Law at the Geneva Graduate Institute, who explained that international law is “more enforceable than we think”, Cristina Figueira Shah, a student at the institute, who brought the voice of the young generations who “tolerate much less human rights violations” and Laurent Gisel, from the International Committee of the Red Cross, who thinks that humanitarian law makes the peace process after the war “less difficult”.

