Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
International Geneva

Jürg Lauber elected president of UN Human Rights Council

Jürg Lauber becomes new Chairman of the UN Human Rights Council
Jürg Lauber becomes new Chairman of the UN Human Rights Council Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Jürg Lauber elected president of UN Human Rights Council
Listening: Jürg Lauber elected president of UN Human Rights Council

Jürg Lauber will be the first Swiss to chair the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2025. Lauber was elected president by the member states on Monday and will hold his office for one year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland will return to the Council in January for a three-year term, having been absent for six years.

In the almost 20 years since its inception, the main human rights body of the United Nations, which has always consisted of 47 of the 193 UN members, has never been chaired by a Swiss representative.

+ Switzerland elected to UN Human Rights Council after five-year absence

No other state from Switzerland’s regional bloc contested Jürg Lauber’s candidacy.

“It is a great honour and an immense responsibility. But above all it is an opportunity for Switzerland,” the 61-year-old from Zug and current Swiss ambassador to the UN in Geneva told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Seafood can lead to toxic arsenic compounds

More

Seafood can lead to toxic arsenic compounds

This content was published on Potentially toxic arsenic compounds can form in the human body when seafood is consumed. This is caused by arsenobetaine, which is often found in seafood. It can be converted into partially toxic substances by intestinal bacteria.

Read more: Seafood can lead to toxic arsenic compounds
Coop expands food waste program for frozen fresh meat

More

Coop expands food waste programme for frozen meat

This content was published on Swiss retailer Coop is expanding its programme to avoid meat waste. A corresponding pilot project is gradually being extended to the entire store network.

Read more: Coop expands food waste programme for frozen meat
ZH: new trial for lawyer in "cum-ex" scandal

More

New trial in Zurich for lawyer in ‘cum-ex’ scandal

This content was published on German lawyer Eckart Seith, considered in Germany to be the whistleblower in the cum-ex transaction scandal, is set to appear for trial again in Switzerland on Monday.

Read more: New trial in Zurich for lawyer in ‘cum-ex’ scandal

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR