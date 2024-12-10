Jürg Lauber elected president of UN Human Rights Council
Jürg Lauber will be the first Swiss to chair the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2025. Lauber was elected president by the member states on Monday and will hold his office for one year.
No other state from Switzerland’s regional bloc contested Jürg Lauber’s candidacy.
“It is a great honour and an immense responsibility. But above all it is an opportunity for Switzerland,” the 61-year-old from Zug and current Swiss ambassador to the UN in Geneva told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.
