Switzerland to lead UN Human Rights Council in 2025

Lauber
Delegates applaud Jürg Lauber, after he was elected President of the Human Rights Council for 2025 at the European headquarters of the United Nation in Geneva on December 9. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
Swiss Ambassador Jürg Lauber has been chosen by the United Nations Human Rights Council as its president for 2025.

This content was published on
4 minutes

This is the first time Switzerland will lead the Geneva-based organisation, whose role is to promote and protect human rights globally.

“Multilingual, multireligious, multicultural, deeply committed to democratic values, dialogue, and building consensus” – these are Switzerland’s values that Lauber highlighted in his speech at the Council on Monday right after his nomination.

Jürg Lauber, Switzerland's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva
Jürg Lauber, Switzerland’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Currently Swiss ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Lauber, a 61-year-old seasoned Swiss diplomat with a long career in international relations, will take on this role for one year. His previous positions include Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the United Nations in New York, which he held from 2015 to 2020, and the Chef de Cabinet to the President of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, in the Netherlands. He has also been involved in peacekeeping missions in Namibia and Korea in demilitarised zones.

Challenges ahead

Lauber’s nomination comes at a time when the Council faces numerous challenges, including rising criticism on the politicisation and polarisation of its 47 members.

The rivalry between major powers such as the United States and China, the war in Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East are likely to exacerbate these tensions.

Additionally, the Council faces financial constraints due to an ongoing liquidity crisis at the UN. This will lead to the downsizing of programmes and the cancellation of side events, which could have an impact on its ability to function effectively.

With Donald Trump being re-elected to the White House in 2025, there is growing concern among UN members that the US might reduce its financial contribution to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Under Trump’s administration in 2018, the US left the Council, citing its “chronic bias against Israel” and the questionable human rights records of some of its members. The US rejoined the Council in 2022-2024 under President Joe Biden’s administration. Since his nomination, Trump has not commented on the US’s contribution to the UN, leaving it uncertain.

Switzerland itself has also faced scrutiny, such as its handling of racism and structural discrimination.

A first for Switzerland

Switzerland has been seeking to engage more actively in the Human Rights Council and obtained membership in October for the 2025-2027 term.

The country intends to focus on issues such as the abolition of the death penalty, the prohibition of torture, the promotion of freedom of expression, and protecting minorities and women’s rights. Prior to its upcoming term, Switzerland, an active UN member for the creation of the Council in 2006, served three terms 2006-2009, 2010-2013 and 2016-2018.

Lauber was nominated as the president of the Human Rights Council by its members. As part of a geographic rotation system, the president for 2025 was to be chosen from the Western European and Others Group (WEOG). Lauber was the only candidate from the group and was chosen without the need for a competitive vote.

The president of the Council is responsible for chairing meetings, proposing candidates for special procedures mandates, and appointing experts to investigative bodies. Currently, the president of the Human Rights Council is Moroccan ambassador Omar Zniber. Lauber will take over the role in January 2025.

