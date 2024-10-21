Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Emmaus Federation of Switzerland distances itself from Abbé Pierre

Emmaus Federation Switzerland distances itself from Abbé Pierre
The federation stressed that it will no longer use Abbé Pierre's image or quotes in its communication material, "as a sign of solidarity with all victims of sexist and sexual violence". Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Emmaus Federation of Switzerland distances itself from Abbé Pierre
Listening: Emmaus Federation of Switzerland distances itself from Abbé Pierre

The Emmaus Federation of Switzerland has condemned the sexual abuses attributed to the late Abbé Pierre, a French Catholic priest who campaigned for the poor and homeless. The federation will no longer use his image, in a sign of solidarity with all victims, it said.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“Without denying the history of the Emmaus movement, the Federation condemns these unspeakable acts and distances itself from the figure of Abbé Pierre, its founder,” said the Emmaus Federation of Switzerland in a press release on Monday, following an extraordinary general meeting held on October 15 in Bern.

The federation stressed that it will no longer use Abbé Pierre’s image or quotes in its communication material, “as a sign of solidarity with all victims of sexist and sexual violence”. It invited its members to do the same.

The federation offered its unreserved support to the victims, noting their courage in coming forward to testify. It announced that it has launched a training programme for its members, notably on the issue of sexist and sexual violence, as well as on the fight against all forms of discrimination.

The new revelations about Abbé Pierre, who died in 2007, were made public last July in Paris in a report published by Emmaus International, Emmaus France and the Abbé Pierre Foundation.

Abbé Pierre, whose real name was Henri Grouès, was accused of sexual assault by several women. These reports have led institutions to withdraw the name of this iconic figure from streets, squares and schools.

Adapted from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

