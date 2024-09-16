Excess mortality rate post-Covid could persist until 2033

The repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic are not yet over. According to a report by reinsurer Swiss Re, many countries are still experiencing excess mortality.

The excess mortality rate could continue until 2033, Swiss Re reported on Monday. In the United States, for example, the mortality rate could still be 3% higher in ten years’ time than it was before the pandemic.

The main causes of this excess mortality are respiratory diseases, to which can be added cardiovascular diseases, cancers and metabolic disorders. According to Swiss Re, there is a close link between Covid-19 and the mortality rate for cardiovascular diseases.

Covid has indirect impact on healthcare system

On the one hand, the virus itself can contribute to heart failure. On the other hand, the coronavirus also has an indirect effect through overloading the healthcare system. This overload has led to delays in important analyses and operations, with the result that illnesses such as high blood pressure have often gone undiagnosed and therefore untreated.

In order to reduce excess mortality to zero, Swiss Re writes that the effects of Covid-19 on the elderly and at-risk population groups must be reduced, for example through vaccination. In the longer term, there is a need for standardisation in the healthcare sector, medical progress and healthier lifestyles.

