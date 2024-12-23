Switzerland proposes strengthening rights of people with disabilities
More affordable barrier-free housing, higher disability assistance contributions, and recognition of sign language: the Swiss government is proposing a package of new legislative measures to promote inclusion.
The Swiss government took four decisions on equal opportunities for people with disabilities at its last meeting of the year on December 20, it revealed on Monday.
The background to the package of measures is the so-called “inclusion initiative” submitted by disability organisations. This initiative aims to ensure equality for people with disabilities in all areas of life and across all levels of legislation.
Although the Federal Council (executive body) recommends rejecting the petition for a referendum on the initiative, it shares its core concerns. The government says it wants to achieve rapid improvements for people with disabilities by means of legislation rather than through a constitutional process.
