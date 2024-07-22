Lake Parade in Geneva attracts over 100,000 people
Keystone-SDA
The 22nd Lake Parade and the Lake Sensation in Geneva attracted over 100,000 people in summery weather on Saturday. There were no major incidents at either event.
July 22, 2024
July 22, 2024 - 09:21
According to police estimates, around 70,000 people took part in the parade around the harbor basin on Saturday afternoon. Another 30,000 people attended the subsequent party.
Christian Kupferschmid, founder and organizer of the event, was satisfied with the turnout. When asked on Sunday, he gave slightly higher figures and spoke of up to 85,000 participants in the afternoon and 35,000 in the evening.
A total of 69 party guests required medical treatment, especially in the evening, said Anthony Giannasi, spokesman for the Samaritans, to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday. The reasons for this were indisposition, alcohol or drug abuse and sore feet.
