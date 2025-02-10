Swiss parents rely on savings accounts for their children instead of investment funds

The survey conducted by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) on behalf of the online wealth management company True Wealth shows that investments in securities play a subordinate role. Only 21% surveyed invest in securities such as shares or ETFs.
“With their long investment horizon, children would be ideally placed to take advantage of high-yield investments and benefit from the compound interest effect,” says Tatiana Agnesens, head of the HSLU study.
The investment horizon is long because, according to the survey, over 60% of parents start saving in the first year of life, and around 10% even before the child is born.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
