Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Pink cancels concert in Bern due to illness

pink
Pink was scheduled to perform one concert in Switzerland on July 3. Keystone-SDA

The concert by US singer Pink planned for Wednesday in Bern has been cancelled. Pink has fallen ill, the organisers announced on Tuesday morning.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The performance in Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium had to be cancelled following a thorough medical examination, indicated the organisers.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here

Due to the ongoing planning of Pink’s “Summer Carnival” tour, which is taking place on three continents, the concert cannot be rescheduled, according to the organisers. Tickets can be returned at the place of purchase.

Pink was awarded three Grammys between 2002 and 2011 and is one of the most successful female artists of our time, having sold over 50 million albums.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR