Health insurance premiums could rise by 5% in 2024, says industry body

Surveys consistently show that the rise of health insurance premiums is one of the Swiss population's chief concerns. Keystone-SDA

The association of Swiss health insurers, Santésuisse, expects premiums to rise by at least five percent in 2025 as costs continue to grow.

The association is basing its forecast on the 4.8% rise in healthcare costs per insured person in the first seven months of this year, it told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The figures were previously reported by Tamedia newspapers on Tuesday.

Santésuisse is also expecting strong cost growth next year, with tariff increases in favour of service providers on the cards.

According to a press release on Tuesday, comparison portal Bonus.ch meanwhile expects insurance premiums to rise even more sharply next year – by an average of almost 7%.

Health insurers with low reserves could even impose increases of over 12%, the website said. And “in the most extreme cases”, premiums could rise by more than 50%.

The costs for lab analyses, Spitex services and physiotherapy have notably been rising in recent times. In addition, drug costs as well as the amounts being prescribed have risen significantly, as have the volume of services, the number of treatments and administrative costs, according to Bonus.ch.

