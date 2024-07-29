Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Life & Aging

Scabies outbreak plagues Zurich: hotline and training launched

Scars on the hip of a man who has survived a scabies infection. (symbolic image)
Scars on the hip of a man who survived a scabies infection. (symbol image) Keystone-SDA
Doctors and healthcare institutions in canton Zurich have been frequently contacting a hotline to report scabies cases, which have surged since the beginning of the year.

The “Ärztefon” (doctor phone), a contact centre for the public, recorded approximately 100 calls concerning scabies, according to a report by the Zurich Health Directorate at the end of July. Many questions from doctors could have been addressed through the newly established hotline. Around 200 doctors also participated in a training course on scabies.

At the start of the year, clusters of scabies cases emerged in daycare centres in Winterthur and Zurich. In response, the Zurich Health Department initiated consultation hours in hospitals and launched a hotline in mid-June.

Primarily affecting daycare centres and schools

Scabies mites are arachnids that burrow fine, tunnel-like pathways in the outer layer of the skin to lay their eggs. They are mainly transmitted through direct skin contact, though transmission via laundry, clothing, and blankets is also possible.

Rapid diagnosis and appropriate treatment of affected individuals and their contacts are crucial. Hygiene measures must also be implemented both at the site of the outbreak and at home.

Lack of reporting in Switzerland

Scabies outbreaks primarily occur in daycare centres and schools, but they are also reported in asylum centres and prisons. Unlike Germany, Switzerland does not have a mandatory reporting system for scabies, meaning these infestations are not systematically recorded. This lack of data leaves Switzerland, and particularly canton Zurich, somewhat in the dark regarding the full extent of the problem.

Adapted from German with DeepL/amva

