Storm in La Chaux-de-Fonds caused damage totalling CHF117 million

The storm that hit La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel on July 24, 2023 caused more damage to buildings than previously thought.

The insurance company for cantonal buildings estimates the damage at CHF117.15 million ($128.5 million). The original estimate was between CHF70 and 90 million.

A total of 2,989 claims were reported, according to the insurance company.

Including the damage in the town of Le Locle, 3,300 buildings were affected, some of which were completely destroyed.

On average, the damage amounted to around CHF40,000. However, the damage to nine buildings was estimated at over CHF1 million.

The storm, which according to meteorologists could possibly also be classified as a tornado, caused one death and around 40 injuries in the La Chaux-de-Fonds region last year. It also caused extensive damage in other ways. Numerous trees were blown down and thousands of buildings were damaged – especially their roofs.

Almost two thirds of the buildings in the watchmaking town were damaged by the strong winds. Around 1,500 trees in the city need replanting after the storm.

