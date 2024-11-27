Swiss launch healthcare initiative to improve working conditions of doctors and nurses
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss launch healthcare initiative to improve working conditions of doctors and nurses
The Swiss authorities have launched an initiative to promote healthcare centres and improve working conditions for doctors, nurses and pharmacists. A 'Primary Care Agenda' should lead to a package of measures to be adopted in 2026.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Gesundheitsbehörden wollen Fachkräftemangel in Medizin entschärfen
Original
On Tuesday, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider launched work on the “Primary Care Agenda”. Together with representatives from the cantons and industry organisations, the minister wants to improve basic medical care and alleviate the shortage of specialists in the healthcare sector.
“I am happy that all stakeholders are showing the will to get involved,” Baume-Schneider told reporters after the meeting in Bern.
Following the reform of the uniform financing of the healthcare system, which was approved by Swiss voters on November 24, the health minister said she wanted to “take the positive momentum with us”. Strengthening basic care is one of her health policy priorities, she added.
‘A tight timetable’
A report containing proposals for measures should be available by the end of 2025, Baume-Schneider explained. All partners involved will be included in the discussions. The plan is for the Federal Council to decide on a future package of measures in 2026 on the basis of the technical report. “That’s a very ambitious timetable,” the minister acknowledged.
According to the Federal Constitution, the federal government and the cantons are responsible for providing sufficient basic medical care of a high quality that is accessible to all. Baume-Schneider has called for “pragmatic solutions”.
Switzerland’s healthcare system is under pressure. With the ageing population and the increase in chronic illnesses, the need for medical and care services is also rising.
According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the number of people over the age of 80 in Switzerland will more than double by 2045. At the same time, there will be an increasing shortage of nursing staff and doctors.
Adapted from French by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Swiss study shows increased suicide risk of ‘traditional’ men
This content was published on
Men with an attachment to traditional male role models have an increased risk of suicide, although not all men are equally at risk, according to researchers at the University of Zurich.
Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up
This content was published on
The expansion of the rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by Parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.