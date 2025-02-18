Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies

Toggenburg entrepreneur Eugen Kägi has died
Eugen Kägi helped build Kägi Söhne AG into a successful confectioner and chocolate producer based in Toggenburg in northeastern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies
Listening: Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies

Eugen Kägi, who helped build the family-run firm behind the popular chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers, died on February 13, aged 96, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Eugen Kägi was born on September 19, 1928, and grew up in Bad Ragaz. His father, Otto Kägi Sr, founded Kägi Söhne AG as a bakery in 1934. The chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers are its most popular product.

Together with his brothers Otto Jr and Alfred, Eugen Kägi helped run the company from 1965 and build it into a successful confectioner and chocolate producer based in Toggenburg, canton St Gallen. At the beginning of 2022, Kägi products were sold in over 30 countries.

More

More

Kägi history

This content was published on Kägi Söhne in Toggenburg, northern Switzerland, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year after being founded by the Kägi family. The chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers are its most popular product among the Swiss. (All pictures: Kägi Söhne AG)

Read more: Kägi history

Eugen Kägi was also a member of the St Gallen cantonal parliament for the former CVP (now the Centre Party). He was also committed to cultural life and supported social projects via a foundation, according to the press release by the town of Lichtensteig. He was made an honorary citizen of Lichtensteig together with his brothers.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
123 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Young person learning English

More

English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland

This content was published on The proportion of people in Switzerland whose main language is not one of the four national languages – German, French, Italian or Romansh - has risen significantly in recent years.

Read more: English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland
Karin Keller-Sutter gets top marks from the public

More

Poll: Karin Keller-Sutter named most popular Swiss minister

This content was published on Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is the most popular member of Switzerland’s seven-person Federal Council (executive body), according to a new online survey carried out in the first week of February.

Read more: Poll: Karin Keller-Sutter named most popular Swiss minister

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR