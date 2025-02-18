Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies

Eugen Kägi helped build Kägi Söhne AG into a successful confectioner and chocolate producer based in Toggenburg in northeastern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Eugen Kägi, who helped build the family-run firm behind the popular chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers, died on February 13, aged 96, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Toggenburger Unternehmer Eugen Kägi ist gestorben Original Read more: Toggenburger Unternehmer Eugen Kägi ist gestorben

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Eugen Kägi was born on September 19, 1928, and grew up in Bad Ragaz. His father, Otto Kägi Sr, founded Kägi Söhne AG as a bakery in 1934. The chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers are its most popular product.

Together with his brothers Otto Jr and Alfred, Eugen Kägi helped run the company from 1965 and build it into a successful confectioner and chocolate producer based in Toggenburg, canton St Gallen. At the beginning of 2022, Kägi products were sold in over 30 countries.

More

More Kägi history This content was published on Kägi Söhne in Toggenburg, northern Switzerland, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year after being founded by the Kägi family. The chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers are its most popular product among the Swiss. (All pictures: Kägi Söhne AG) Read more: Kägi history

Eugen Kägi was also a member of the St Gallen cantonal parliament for the former CVP (now the Centre Party). He was also committed to cultural life and supported social projects via a foundation, according to the press release by the town of Lichtensteig. He was made an honorary citizen of Lichtensteig together with his brothers.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.