Swiss government investigates historical treatment of Yenish people

A Yenish location in Switzerland. Undated picture.
A Yenish location in Switzerland. Undated picture. Keystone-SDA/Str
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss government has commissioned a legal opinion to clarify Switzerland's role in the treatment of the Yenish community.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The expert analysis aims to determine whether those involved, along with the Swiss state, committed genocide or crimes against humanity against the Yenish people, as reported by Swiss Newspaper, NZZ am Sonntag. This commission has been confirmed by the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs.

+UN rapporteur: ‘Minorities are the vectors of diversity’

For decades, the “Kinder der Landstrasse” (Children of the Country Road) programme, run by the Pro Juventute aid organisation, forcibly removed Yenish children from their families. The state had legitimised and co-financed this programme. Yenish associations have described these actions as a “cultural genocide” and are calling for official recognition.

The report is expected to be completed in the autumn, with the Federal Council’s response anticipated by the end of the year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

