Number of Swiss residents claiming benefits drops again

The ongoing downward trend is due to positive labour market conditions in 2023 and lower unemployment, the FSO said.
The highest unemployment rates were observed among young people, foreign nationals and divorcees – the same as in 2022.
From a regional point of view, the rate of social assistance has fallen in 18 cantons – including Neuchâtel, which recorded a marked drop – compared to 2022. On the other hand, the need for greater welfare support rose in Geneva and Vaud.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Wealth is not all: how gentrification in Zurich has led to housing shortage
This content was published on
Wood is hardly ever recycled in Switzerland. A study by the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) shows the recycling rate for wood is just under 8%.
Swiss union criticizes ‘insufficient’ wage increases
This content was published on
The Swiss union organisation Travail.Suisse has given a mixed view on 2025 wage negotiations. It says wage increases in some sectors are insufficient to offset the decline in purchasing power.
Ex-Syrian vice-president Rifaat al-Assad could avoid trial in Switzerland
This content was published on
The case against Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of ousted President Bashar al-Assad who is due to be tried by the Swiss Federal Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity, could be dropped.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.