Dalai Lama to participate in Zurich longevity ceremony

The Dalai Lama will take part in a long life ceremony and give a short teaching in Tibetan at the Hallenstadion, as announced by the Tibetan Community Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TGSL) on Wednesday.
The program with the 14th Dalai Lama will take place from 9 am to 10 am. The activities of the Tibetan Community will continue until 2 pm.
The Hallenstadion, which opened ticket sales on Wednesday afternoon, will be open from 7am – the organisers recommend “early arrival”.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
