Dalai Lama to participate in Zurich longevity ceremony

The Dalai Lama on a previous visit to Switzerland in 2010 Keystone-SDA

The Dalai Lama is expected in Switzerland from August 23 to 26. The supreme representative of the Tibetan Buddhists will appear in Zurich's Hallenstadion on Sunday, August 25.

The Dalai Lama will take part in a long life ceremony and give a short teaching in Tibetan at the Hallenstadion, as announced by the Tibetan Community Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TGSL) on Wednesday.

The program with the 14th Dalai Lama will take place from 9 am to 10 am. The activities of the Tibetan Community will continue until 2 pm.

The Hallenstadion, which opened ticket sales on Wednesday afternoon, will be open from 7am – the organisers recommend “early arrival”.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

