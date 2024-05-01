Ueli Steck’s estate goes to Alpine Museum in Bern

Ueli Steck was considered one of the best solo climbers in the world
Keystone/Christian Beutler
Seven years after the death of record-breaking Swiss mountain climber Ueli Steck, his estate is going to the Alpine Museum of Switzerland in Bern.
This content was published on
May 1, 2024 - 08:43
Steck’s partner Nicole announced on Tuesday that the estate would be properly documented, archived and thus made accessible to future generations.
According to a statement, Steck’s personality lives on in his achievements, with which he pushed the boundaries of mountaineering. But it also lives on in the inspiration he gave to many people.
+ Ueli Steck called himself ‘a coward’
Steck also left behind material things and, over time, the idea of giving something back to the climbing community matured, it said. This gave rise to the project of a bouldering and climbing centre in the Interlaken area. It is due to open at the beginning of 2025.
The rest of the estate will go to the Alpine Museum of Switzerland. According to Nicole Steck, it is “in good hands” there.
The extreme mountaineer was considered one of the best solo climbers in the world and was known for his fast ascents of difficult routes. For example, he held the speed record for the ascent of the north face of the Eiger on the classic Heckmair route. Steck needed two hours and 22 minutes for the ascent.
On April 30, 2017, the 40-year-old Steck died in a mountain accident on Nuptse, not far from Mount Everest.
+ Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck dies in Everest attempt
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
