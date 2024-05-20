Four die in Swiss Alps over Pentecost weekend

The Piz Palü mountain in canton Graubünden, southeastern Switzerland. Keystone

Three of the fatalities over the long weekend were the result of avalanches, while one ski tourer fell to his death, authorities have reported.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Two ski tourers were caught out and killed on Sunday by an avalanche on the Pigne d’Arolla mountain in canton Valais, at an altitude of almost 3,800 metres.

A third member of the group survived the accident and alerted rescue services, according to Valais cantonal police. The two victims were found dead at the foot of the north face of the mountain. According to the police, they had fallen around 800 metres.

+ Read more: the Swiss avalanche predictors

A ski tourer was also killed in an avalanche accident on the Piz Palü in canton Graubünden on Sunday. The 38-year-old was swept several hundred metres into the depths and buried, according to Graubünden cantonal police. His touring partner was unharmed.

Also on Sunday, a ski tourer fell to his death from the Breithorn in Valais. According to police, the 26-year-old Swiss man slipped on an icy patch and fell around 300 metres. The two people accompanying the victim were unharmed.

A total of 23 people have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps since October 1, 2023.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

More

More How I survived an avalanche in Switzerland This content was published on The advice – try to ‘swim’, create a breathing space with your hands – is not so easy to follow when you’re tumbling in a wave of freezing snow. Read more: How I survived an avalanche in Switzerland

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe