Swiss condolences after Iranian President dies in helicopter crash

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has expressed his condolences after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash at the weekend.
May 21, 2024 - 09:59
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also among the helicopter passengers who died in the crash on Monday. Iran has declared five days of mourning after the accident.
“I extend my condolences to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected,” Cassis stated in an X social media post on Monday.
Switzerland is among a number of states, including the European Union, to have sent messages of condolence to Iran.
European Council President Charles Moore wrote on his X account that: “Our thoughts go to the families”.
The United States expressed regret for the loss of life but also accused Raisi of serious human rights violations and of supporting terrorist groups during his tenure as president.
Switzerland has had a protecting power mandate to represent the United States in Iran since normal diplomatic channels were cut off between the two countries in 1980.
The Swiss embassy in Tehran handles US consular affairs in Iran while Switzerland also uses its good offices role to mediate during heightened tensions.
+ Switzerland limits sanctions against Iran
However, Switzerland has also in the past rebuked Iran for its human rights record and for escalating tensions in the Middle East.
While Switzerland has issued sanctions against Iran in recent years, it does not go as far as some US and EU measures.
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.