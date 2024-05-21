Swiss condolences after Iranian President dies in helicopter crash

Mourners in Iran hold images of late President Raisi. KEYSTONE

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has expressed his condolences after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash at the weekend.

2 minutes

SWI swissinfo.ch/mga

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also among the helicopter passengers who died in the crash on Monday. Iran has declared five days of mourning after the accident.

“I extend my condolences to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected,” Cassis stated in an X social media post on Monday.

More

More Iran-Israel tensions: Switzerland’s role as an intermediary is shrinking This content was published on Despite its protecting power mandate for the United States in Iran, Switzerland lacks influence to de-escalate tensions in the region. Read more: Iran-Israel tensions: Switzerland’s role as an intermediary is shrinking

Switzerland is among a number of states, including the European Union, to have sent messages of condolence to Iran.

European Council President Charles Moore wrote on his X account that: “Our thoughts go to the families”.

The United States expressed regret for the loss of life but also accused Raisi of serious human rights violations and of supporting terrorist groups during his tenure as president.

Switzerland has had a protecting power mandate to represent the United States in Iran since normal diplomatic channels were cut off between the two countries in 1980.

The Swiss embassy in Tehran handles US consular affairs in Iran while Switzerland also uses its good offices role to mediate during heightened tensions.

+ Switzerland limits sanctions against Iran

However, Switzerland has also in the past rebuked Iran for its human rights record and for escalating tensions in the Middle East.

While Switzerland has issued sanctions against Iran in recent years, it does not go as far as some US and EU measures.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe