Zurich airport to test self-driving shuttle bus for employees

The Robobus to be used on the grounds of Zurich Airport will offer space for up to nine people. Keystone-SDA

Zurich Airport wants to test a self-driving shuttle bus for employees of companies working at the airport. In preparation, a so-called robotaxi will be driving around the airport site over the next few days to map out the route.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Selbstfahrender Shuttlebus soll Flughafen-Mitarbeitende chauffieren Original Read more: Selbstfahrender Shuttlebus soll Flughafen-Mitarbeitende chauffieren

The self-driving shuttle bus, which is due to start operating in the next few months, is called Robobus and will offer space for up to nine people, the Zurich Airport company announced on Thursday. The Robobus has already been successfully tested on the roads in Paris, according to the statement.

The planned route is ideal for the first use of automated vehicles due to its clear separation from flight operations and offers optimal test conditions. In addition, the regular journeys will make it easier for employees to commute around the airport grounds.

Safety driver involved at the beginning

In the initial phase, a safety driver will be on board to monitor the system. Depending on the findings, remotely monitored journeys will be tested in a next step, and always under the strict control of a remote operations centre at the airport.

According to the press release, the Zurich Airport company is working closely with the Swiss Transit Lab (STL) on this pilot project. WeRide, an “industry leader in the field of automated driving”, was chosen as the technology provider following a call for tenders, according to the press release.

The pilot project will make it possible to gain important insights into the use of autonomous technologies and to develop a comprehensive set of rules for the safe and efficient operation of self-driving vehicles.

