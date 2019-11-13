This content was published on November 13, 2019 12:52 PM

Two-thirds of Switzerland is covered in mountains. (© Keystone / Christian Beutler)

Switzerland's government has agreed to a funding package of CHF20 million ($20.2 million) to strengthen economic development in remote mountain regions.



The Federal Council (executive branch) on Wednesday announcedexternal link it would increase support for concrete pilot measures that develop mountain regions as part of the country’s new regional policy. Remote areas, in particular, haven’t been able to take full advantage of existing economic promotion tools, the government noted in a press release.



Some measures being explored include adapting the concept of an “exportation base” to mountain regions. This is intended to encourage local residents and visitors to buy goods and services produced in the region.



+ Read more about how the Swiss urban dwellers are moving back to the mountainsexternal link

The government also envisages small infrastructure projects that improve accessibility, boosting local attractiveness. There are also plans to provide technical assistance to local leaders to develop project ideas and access funding.



Pilot measures could be implemented as early as 2020 and, if effective, may be integrated into the next regional plan slated for 2024.

Keystone-SDA/jdp

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram