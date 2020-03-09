This content was published on March 9, 2020 11:00 AM

Do you feel helpless or overwhelmed when you see so many news images of armed conflicts and natural disasters around the world?

Ten Swiss artists are interpreting this daily diet of human suffering in a travelling exhibition that is currently doing the rounds of Swiss embassies around the world.



One of the participants, Cyril Porchet, captured on film how koi carps fight for food. He explained, “When I saw these fish struggle to survive, I felt distressed about the inequality among them.” The film, "Selfish," invites the viewers to reflect on how inequalities affect them in their lives.



The exhibitionexternal link, named "Humanitarian Principles. Here and Now", was produced jointly by the Musée de l’Elysée in Lausanne, the Swiss foreign ministry and the International Committee of the Red Cross.



It has already been shown in Caracas, Kyiv, Geneva, Madrid and Warsaw. From April 15 to May 15, it will be shown at the Galicia Jewish Museumexternal link in Krakóv, Poland. It is on display at the Musée de l’Elysée until Dec. 2022.



