How we work: story criteria
How are topics selected at SWI swissinfo.ch? And what are these "beats"? Our editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.
This content was published on May 23, 2023
We asked you, our readers, what you wanted to know about our work. One of the most frequent questions was how we actually decide on the topics. In this video, Editor-in-Chief Mark Livingston gives you the answer.
Would you like to know how we work? Or do you have specific questions?
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.