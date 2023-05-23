How we work: story criteria

How are topics selected at SWI swissinfo.ch? And what are these "beats"? Our editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.

This content was published on May 23, 2023

Isabelle Bannerman A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.

We asked you, our readers, what you wanted to know about our work. One of the most frequent questions was how we actually decide on the topics. In this video, Editor-in-Chief Mark Livingston gives you the answer.

Would you like to know how we work? Or do you have specific questions?