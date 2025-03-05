The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

SWI swissinfo.ch is the international online service of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). Since 1935, we have been providing independent, in-depth reporting on global issues and Switzerland’s role in the world.

We were founded in 1935 to provide the Swiss Abroad with objective information and to represent Switzerland’s democratic values abroad as the “voice of freedom”. SWI swissinfo.ch still fulfils this mission today and informs Swiss citizens about all important developments in their home country.

With international comparisons and a Swiss perspective, we moderate intercultural dialogue and promote global understanding of different positions.

Swiss quality journalism on global issues

We target an international audience that is looking for comprehensible and reliable information to better understand global contexts. Our content puts Switzerland in touch with the world and reaches people in all 195 countries recognised by the United Nations.

Thanks to our journalistic quality, our articles are referenced up to 80 times a week in 46 languages and serve as a reliable source not only for diplomatic services and journalists abroad.

Independence as a basis

As part of the SBC’s foreign mandate (SWI swissinfo.ch, tvsvizzera.it, TV5Monde, 3SAT), we provide a journalistic offering for an international audience – within the framework of the service agreement, the Federal Act on Radio and Television (RTVA)External link and the SBC licence. We are financed in equal parts by federal funds and radio and television licence fees.

Free from political and economic interests, we focus on depth rather than superficiality and shed light on the topics that really matter.

Customised offer for Swiss Abroad

In cooperation with the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), we make our content accessible to Swiss people all over the world and offer up-to-date and tailored reporting, especially via the SWIplus app, so that they can participate in democratic processes in a well-informed manner.

With well-founded, independent reporting, we promote the free formation of opinion and strengthen the basis for political participation. This makes us the first port of call for Swiss citizens abroad who want to stay connected to Switzerland.